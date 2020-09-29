CSTO on standby awaiting Armenia’s request regarding Azeri bombardment of towns

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) hasn’t yet received a formal request from Armenia to discuss the Azerbaijani military cross border bombings of Armenian towns on September 29.

The CSTO is a military alliance between Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgzystan and Tajikistan, its charter stipulates that member states are bound to protect one another if anyone of them gets attacked.

Asked by ARMENPRESS whether or not the organization has discussed the Azeri shelling of civilian settlements in the territory of the Republic of Armenia, CSTO spokesperson Vladimir Zaynetdinov said discussing the matter requires an official request from Armenia.

“In order for this issue to be discussed in the CSTO, it is necessary for Armenia to apply to the CSTO with a relevant request. The CSTO Secretariat hasn’t yet received such request,” he said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh (Karabakh) using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Azeri shelling of civilian settlements resulted in another child being killed on September 29.

4 civilians are dead in Artsakh.

The Azerbaijani attacks continue.

According to official reports Azerbaijan lost more than 400 servicemen, 6 gunships, 50 UAVs, 85 tanks and armored vehicles, 1 warplane and 82 other military vehicles since the fighting began in Artsakh.

Artsakh’s military said the Defense Army of Artsakh lost 84 servicemen, with more than 120 being wounded.

On September 29, the Azeri troops began shelling from across the state border at the Armenian town of Vardenis, killing one civilian.

