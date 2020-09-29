Yerevan informs Russia about Azerbaijan’s attempts to shift conflict into Armenia territory

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Secretary of Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan held a phone conversation with the Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev, Grigoryan’s Office said.

Grigoryan talked about the situation at the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact and stressed the trends of Azerbaijan attempting to shift its unleashed war into the territory of the Republic of Armenia and the facts of Azerbaijan targeting Armenian civilians.

Grigoryan said the Artsakh military and the Armenia Armed Forces are in full control of the situation and are brilliantly fulfilling their missions at the entire length of the frontline and the state border.

Grigoryan also talked about Turkey’s destabilizing position which is negatively impacting regional security.

Patrushev expressed deep concern around the situation and stressed the necessity for resolving the conflict exclusively through peaceful means.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan