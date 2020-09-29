Azerbaijani attacking forces continue suffering heavy losses – 5 tanks, 11 UAVs destroyed by Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan continues attacking Artsakh at the entire perimeter of the line of contact and military operations are ongoing.

“The Azerbaijani side is launching attacking attempts, using artillery, UAVs and armored-tank forces,” the Artsakh Ministry of Defense said in a statement on September 29.

“The Artsakh Defense Army units are successfully thwarting the enemy attacks, inflicting significant losses to the enemy manpower and armored equipment. According to updated information, the adversary lost 11 more UAVs, including loitering munitions, 1 engineering armored equipment, 4 82A armored personnel carriers and 5 tanks. The adversary has also multiple manpower losses,” it said.

