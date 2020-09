Azerbaijan bombards Armenian villages across state border

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani Armed Forces are bombarding the villages near Vardenis, the Armenian town in Gegharkunik Province.

“The villages of Vardenis are currently under bombardment,” Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said.

This cross-border attack comes amid the massive Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan