Artsakh releases footage of downing two Azeri gunships

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Defense Ministry has released footage of Artsakh’s military shooting down two Azerbaijani attacking gunships on September 29.

Armenian Defense Ministry spokesperson Artsrun Hovhannisyan said the Artsakh Defense Army units downed the two helicopters using the Igla man-portable surface-to-air missile launchers at the eastern direction.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan