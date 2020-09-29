Artsakh shoots down at least one more Azerbaijani attacking gunship as battles continue

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakh military have shot down an Azerbaijani military helicopter that was attacking its positions.

The Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan did not rule out that there may be more than one downed gunships.

“Just now our men shot down a helicopter. Probably even helicopters,” he said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh (Karabakh) using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Azeri shelling of civilian settlements resulted in another child being killed on September 29.

The Azerbaijani attacks continue.

The Artsakhi military suffered 84 killed servicemen with over 120 wounded.

According to official reports Azerbaijan lost more than 400 servicemen, at least 5 gunships, 50 UAVs, 80 tanks and armored vehicles, 1 warplane and 82 other military vehicles since the fightings began.

