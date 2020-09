Artsakh denies Azeri report on losing base in Martuni

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Ministry of Artsakh is denying the Azeri information that claimed that a Artsakh military position in Martuni was “completely destroyed”.

The Defense Ministry of Artsakh said the report is ‘total disinformation.’

“All military bases on the Defense Army of Artsakh remain active and continue inflicting devastating blows to the adversary’s attack.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan