Azerbaijan suffered nearly 60 manpower losses overnight during aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Heavy clashes continued in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact overnight, Armenian defense ministry’s representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said during a press conference.

“The adversary again tried to attack especially at the southern and northern directions under the heavy fire of armored equipment, UAVs, artillery. Nearly 60 Azerbaijani servicemen were killed at that time, as well as a military equipment of Azerbaijan has been destroyed, was pushed back. At the moment the battles continue”, he said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 49 UAVs, 80 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.

