Canada and UK concerned over large-scale military actions in NK conflict zone

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Canada and the United Kingdom have issued a joint statement on behalf of Canadian Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne and UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab over the ongoing military operations launched by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh.

The statement says Canada and the UK are deeply concerned by reports of large-scale military actions along the Line of Contact in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone. “Reports of shelling of settlements and civilian casualties are deeply concerning. We call for the immediate end of hostilities, respect for the ceasefire agreement, and the protection of civilians.

Any solution to this conflict must disavow violence and involve a peaceful, negotiated resolution through the framework provided by the OSCE’s Minsk process. We support the work of the OSCE’s Minsk Group and fully support the Co-Chairs statement of yesterday”, the statement added.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 49 UAVs, 80 armored equipment including tanks, 82 vehicles and 1 aircraft.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan