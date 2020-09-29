Armenia considers signing military-political alliance with Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Amid the ongoing Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh, Armenia is discussing “potential adequate steps simultaneously with development of events, namely the signing of a military-political alliance with Artsakh”, Parliament Majority Leader (ruling My Step bloc) Lilit Makunts said in a statement on social media.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Azeri shelling of civilian settlements resulted in another child being killed on September 29.

The Azerbaijani attacks continue.

The Artsakhi military suffered 84 killed servicemen with over 120 wounded.

According to official reports Azerbaijan lost more than 400 servicemen, 4 gunships, 49 UAVs, 36 tanks and infantry armored vehicles, 1 warplane, 2 engineering equipment and 47 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan