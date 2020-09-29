LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 September:

The price of aluminum up by 2.13% to $1772.00, copper price up by 0.77% to $6584.50, lead price down by 2.72% to $1826.50, nickel price up by 1.69% to $14460.00, tin price down by 0.80% to $17276.00, zinc price up by 0.67% to $2407.50, molybdenum price stood at $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.