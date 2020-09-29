LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 28-09-20
LONDON, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 28 September:
The price of aluminum up by 2.13% to $1772.00, copper price up by 0.77% to $6584.50, lead price down by 2.72% to $1826.50, nickel price up by 1.69% to $14460.00, tin price down by 0.80% to $17276.00, zinc price up by 0.67% to $2407.50, molybdenum price stood at $17857.00, cobalt price stood at $34200.00, “Armenpress” reports.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 14:34 Russian mining company stops operations in Armenia amid threat of Azeri bombardment
- 14:28 CSTO on standby awaiting Armenia’s request regarding Azeri bombardment of towns
- 14:08 Yerevan informs Russia about Azerbaijan’s attempts to shift conflict into Armenia territory
- 14:02 US Congressman Jason Crow condemns Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh, calls on Turkey to stop support
- 13:51 Cyprus Speaker of Parliament vows every effort to condemn Turkish involvement in Azeri attack
- 13:46 Armenian-Americans rally in Glendale in protest of Azeri attacks
- 13:40 Henrikh Mkhitaryan urges international community to urgently respond to Azeri attack
- 13:23 Azerbaijani attacking forces continue suffering heavy losses – 5 tanks, 11 UAVs destroyed by Artsakh
- 13:09 Turkey-backed Azerbaijan expanding hostilities to Armenia, bombs Vardenis killing civilian
- 13:00 PHOTOS: Civilian passenger bus in Armenia destroyed by Azeri shelling
- 12:58 Turkish press says Ankara considers deploying troops to Azerbaijan
- 12:50 9-year old child, elderly mother of fallen war veteran among 4 civilian casualties in Artsakh
- 12:44 Armenian troops forced to deploy heavy weapon systems as Azerbaijan fires TOS-1A, Smerch launchers
- 12:42 Azerbaijan bombards Armenian villages across state border
- 12:37 Artsakh releases footage of downing two Azeri gunships
- 12:21 Kocharyan trial delayed as indicted ex-defense minister Seyran Ohanyan heads to Artsakh amid attack
- 11:55 Artsakh shoots down at least one more Azerbaijani attacking gunship as battles continue
- 11:41 Artsakh denies Azeri report on losing base in Martuni
- 11:32 Armenian Armed Forces suffer no casualties from Azerbaijani attack on military positions in Vardenis
- 11:24 Azerbaijan suffered nearly 60 manpower losses overnight during aggression against Artsakh
- 11:16 COVID-19: Armenia reports 327 new cases, 184 recoveries in one day
- 11:13 Canada and UK concerned over large-scale military actions in NK conflict zone
- 11:03 URGENT: Azerbaijani military bombs civilian passenger bus in Armenian town of Vardenis
- 10:54 Azerbaijan shells Armenia military base across state border amid ongoing attack on Karabakh
- 10:29 Artsakh shoots down another Azeri attacking drone
10:34, 09.28.2020
Viewed 7118 times Jihadist mercenaries mutiny in Azerbaijan, start looting villages and try to impose Sharia Law
16:12, 09.28.2020
Viewed 6111 times Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
08:49, 09.28.2020
Viewed 5769 times Azerbaijan hired jihadist terrorists, militants from Syria to attack Artsakh – names released
16:23, 09.27.2020
Viewed 5644 times Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh should be strongly condemned by whole world – Swedish MP
22:46, 09.27.2020
Viewed 4549 times Artsakh's Defense Army captures 11 Azerbaijani armored vehicles