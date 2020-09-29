Artsakh destroys group of attacking Azerbaijani armored equipment

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. Fights of various intensity continue in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, accompanied by artillery preparations by the Azerbaijani side, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said.

She informed that early in the morning the Artsakh Defense Army units destroyed a group of attacking Azerbaijani armored equipment.

“As of this moment the Armenian divisions have pushed back the attacks of the Azerbaijani armed forces at several directions of the line of contact, took counter measures in separate parts, causing huge losses to the adversary both in the manpower and the military equipment.

In particular, early in the morning a group of adversary’s attacking armored equipment has been destroyed (video will be available soon)”, she said.



On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

84 servicemen were killed and nearly 120 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 400 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 49 UAVs, 46 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles, 47 armored equipment and 1 aircraft.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan



