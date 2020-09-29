Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   29 September

Another child killed in Artsakh by Azerbaijani fire

YEREVAN,SEPTEMBER 29, ARMENPRESS. As a result of Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh a 9-year-old child has been killed, injuring the mother, ARMENPRESS reports a medical worker told Public TV.

The mother has received injuries to both legs.

A civilian car was targeted by Azerbaijani troops in Martakert.

A mother and her child were killed in Martuni on September 27.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan





