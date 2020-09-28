Artsakh reports 26 more casualties
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Defense Army of Artsakh has published the names of another 26 servicemen who died repelling the Azerbaijani attack.
Artsakh has reported a total of 84 casualties among military personnel.
There are also civilian victims.
- 00:45 Another child killed in Artsakh by Azerbaijani fire
- 00:12 Turkey preparing Syrian mercenaries for deploying in Azerbaijan – The Guardian
- 09.28-23:56 Artsakh reports 26 more casualties
- 09.28-23:52 PM Pashinyan holds phone conversation with UN Secretary General
- 09.28-23:10 Cyprus condemns Azerbaijani attack against Artsakh
- 09.28-23:01 Pashinyan urges Merkel to make every effort to curb Turkey's destabilizing stance
- 09.28-22:45 PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council session
- 09.28-22:28 UNSC to discuss NK situation in extraordinary session
- 09.28-22:12 Artsakh downs hostile airplane
- 09.28-21:49 Armenian FM presents the situation resulted by Azerbaijani aggression to Ambassadors
- 09.28-21:39 Foreign Policy says Azerbaijan’s fiasco is conditioned by corruption in army
- 09.28-20:59 Artsakh’s President vows to bring adversary to knees within few days
- 09.28-20:58 Azerbaijan suffers serious manpower losses – 370 servicemen killed within few hours
- 09.28-20:41 Reuters also writes about Turkey sending Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan
- 09.28-20:20 Holding Azerbaijan accountable is effective mechanism to prevent its illegal acts – Artsakh MFA
- 09.28-19:57 Azerbaijan has suffered over 400 manpower losses
- 09.28-19:56 Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie expresses support to Armenia
- 09.28-19:32 It’s necessary to immediately restore ceasefire and return to negotiation process – CSTO
- 09.28-19:26 Enemy under our feet everywhere – Artsakh’s President
- 09.28-19:06 This is a well-planned Azerbaijani attack – analyst's reference on BBC
- 09.28-18:34 Erdoğan’s announcement only adds fuel to fire – Member of Russian State Duma
- 09.28-18:25 ECHR receives request for interim measures lodged by Armenia against Azerbaijan
- 09.28-18:05 Turkey is acting in extremely destabilizing manner - FM Mnatsakanyan’s interview to “Al Arabiya”
- 09.28-17:34 Turkish UAVs in the skies of Nagorno Karabakh – Forbes
- 09.28-17:32 Armenia has the definite and unconditional support of international community – MFA
