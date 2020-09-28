PM Pashinyan chairs Security Council session

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. An extraordinary session of the Security Council was held, chaired by Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the Office of the Prime Minister, in addition to the Security Council members, the session was also attended by President Armen Sarkissian, President of the National Assembly Ararat Mirzoyan, Chief of Staff of the Prime Minister Eduard Aghajanyan, Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructures Suren Papikyan and Minister of High-Tech Industry Hakob Arshakyan.

The participants of the session referred to the operative situation on Karabakh-Azerbaijan borderline and the adequate counter-attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

