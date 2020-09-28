Foreign Policy says Azerbaijan’s fiasco is conditioned by corruption in army

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Policy explains the fiascos of Azerbaijan in the fights against Armenia and Artsakh starting from 1990s by the corruption in army and the soldiers being psychologically broken, ARMENPRESS reports FP wrote about this in an article covering the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line.

The article focuses on all the stages of the war between the sides starting from 1990s, including the April war and the July escalation in Armenia’s Tavush Province. It’s mentioned that in all the mentioned cases the reason of Azerbaijan’s fiascos is that the army is corrupt, the soldiers are psychologically broken, while the Armenian troops are more combat ready and qualitatively surpass the enemy, which is several times their quantity.

FP also notes that Azerbaijan is overtly supported by Turkey, which still denies the the Armenian Genocide carried out by Ottoman Turkey in 1915.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 400 servicemen, 36 UAVs, 4 helicopters, 47 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment. Armenia also has captured 11 armored vehicles with full ammunition from Azerbaijani troops.

A while ago representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that the adversary has launched a new large-scale attack against Artsakh in the Araks valley and Mataghis -Talish sections.

‘’The Defense Army of Artsakh successfully repels all the attacks, inflicting heavy manpower and equipment losses. By now 22 hostile tanks and 10 other armored vehicles are destroyed. Over 370 servicemen are eliminated. They have many wounded’’, he wrote.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan