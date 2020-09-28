Azerbaijan suffers serious manpower losses – 370 servicemen killed within few hours

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Representative of the Defense Ministry of Armenia Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on his Facebook page that the adversary has launched a new large-scale attack against Artsakh in the Araks valley and Mataghis -Talish sections.

‘’The Defense Army of Artsakh successfully repels all the attacks, inflicting heavy manpower and equipment losses. By now 22 hostile tanks and 10 other armored vehicles are destroyed. Over 370 servicemen are eliminated. They have many wounded’’, he wrote.

