Reuters also writes about Turkey sending Syrian mercenaries to Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Reuters news agency also informs that Turkey sends mercenaries from Syria to Azerbaijan to fight against Armenians.

ARMENPRESS reports Reuters informs that two of the mercenaries have told about their transportation, noting that the mercenaries in the northern parts of Syria that are under Turkish control are being relocated to Azerbaijan.

Reuters also notes that the military-political leadership of Turkey and Azerbaijan pay 1500 USD to the mercenaries monthly for fighting against Armenia and Artsakh.

