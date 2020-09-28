Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie expresses support to Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie Louise Mushikiwabo has expressed support for Armenia, ARMENPRESS reports Mushikiwabo twitted.

‘’I express full support to Armenia, a member of the Francophonie, and express deep concerns over the resumption of clashes in Karabakh, that claimed lives of numerous civilians and military.

I urge to immediately cease the military operations and restore dialogue for solving the conflict through negotiations’’, Secretary General of the International Organization of La Francophonie wrote.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan