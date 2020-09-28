Enemy under our feet everywhere – Artsakh’s President

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Thousands of volunteers from Artsakh and Armenia have already joint the Defense Army, ARMENPRESS reports President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan wrote on his Facebook page.

‘’Dear compatriots, thousands of volunteers have already joint the Defense Army. Though I have officially declared mobilization, they often reach the military commissariats before they are asked to come. There are many who arrive from Motherland Armenia, and we have hundreds of requests from the Diaspora. This consolidation and united will that our compatriots demonstrate, make our victorious march insuperable’’, Harutyunytan wrote.

‘’Today we are more powerful than ever, like our mountains, while the enemy is under our feet everywhere’’, the President of Artsakh wrote.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 400 servicemen, 36 UAVs, 4 helicopters, 47 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment. Armenia also has captured 11 armored vehicles with full ammunition from Azerbaijani troops.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan