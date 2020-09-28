This is a well-planned Azerbaijani attack – analyst's reference on BBC

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Expert on the Caucasus, journalist Neil Hauer commented on the situation on Artsakh-Azerbaijan contact line speaking with BBC. He clearly presented to the TV viewers that it’s an Azerbaijani attack without doubt, which was well coordinated and planned. ARMENPRESS reports the reporter noted that this is an extremely hard period.

‘’This seems to be well-coordinated, prepared and planned. It seems to be that this is an Azerbaijani attack without any doubts, which was being intentionally being prepared during the last weeks’’, Hauer said.

He noted that judging from announcements and activities that are taking place, like the mobilization of reserve forces of Armenia, the announcements of the Azerbaijani officials that it’s time to finally ‘’liberate’’ Karabakh, the situation is extremely dangerous.

Hauer also noted that it’s very possible that Turkey has involvement, which overtly supports Azerbaijan. The reporter also reminded about the joint military exercises of Turkey and Azerbaijan, adding that it’s possible that Turkey even sends militants to Azerbaijan.

He also noted that there are more pro-Armenian moods in neighboring Iran.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 200 servicemen, 27 UAVs, 4 helicopters, 46 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment. Armenia also has captured 11 armored vehicles with full ammunition from Azerbaijani troops.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan