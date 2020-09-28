Turkish UAVs in the skies of Nagorno Karabakh – Forbes

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Forbes has published an extended article about the Turkish UAVs used by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. ARMENPRESS reports the article starts with the emphasis that Turkey overtly supports Azerbaijan.

It’s mentioned that Armenian military sources have published footages showing the destruction or damaging of the armored vehicles of Azerbaijan, while Azerbaijan mainly publishes footages showing the UAVs targeting Armenian military equipment.

The author writes it’s not something new for Azerbaijan using drones. Azerbaijan earlier purchased a variety of advanced unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) from Israel, and in 2016 was the first to use a kamikaze drone in combat. These drones were again active during Tavush fighting July 2020.

However, the drone strike footage shared by the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense in September showed something different—an interface which appears identical to the TB2 Bayraktar UCAV drone employed by Turkey.

It doesn’t take a master of forensics to spot why the video released by Azerbaijan’s MoD looks very much like it’s coming from a TB2, which Turkey actively used in Syria and Libya in 2020.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan