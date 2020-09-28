Azerbaijani offensive repelled in south, civilian settlements in Artsakh’s north under bombardment

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Combat operations of various intensity are ongoing at the entire perimeter of the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Armenian military representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said at a news conference.

He said the most active operations are taking place at the northern and southern directions.

“The Azerbaijani armed forces’ rather massive attacking operations in the southern direction of Artsakh have been repelled. During the countermeasures Azerbaijan lost 10 or 11 armored equipment, mostly tanks. The adversary was repelled to its starting position and right now there is relative calm and light battles are underway. Azerbaijan used heavy artillery strikes, they bombarded civilian settlements in the north, namely Martakert and adjacent settlements. Reporters working at the scene also came under fire,” Hovhannisyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded. The battles continue.

The Artsakh military said 58 of its soldiers have been killed in the attacks.

According to the military, Azerbaijan has lost more than 200 servicemen, 27 UAVs, 4 gunships, 46 tanks and armored personnel carriers and other armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan