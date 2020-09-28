Valentina Matviyenko urges NK conflicting sides to cease fire and return to negotiations

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia, Head of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly Valentina Matviyenko has made a statement over the current situation in the Republic of Artsakh.

“As Chair of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly I would like to express my sincere and deep concern over the ongoing tragic incidents taking place around Nagorno Karabakh. The situation is highly important, it is fraught with danger of turning into a large-scale military clash between Armenia and Azerbaijan”, she said.

Valentina Matviyenko said this conflict has no military solution. In this respect she urged the sides to immediately cease the fire and return to negotiations within the OSCE Minsk Group format.

“Every escalation would mean new losses, including among civilians”, she said, urging all responsible forces of the world to refrain from any interference to the conflict.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

59 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 46 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan