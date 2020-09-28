Japan urges to immediately cease military actions along Artsakh line of contact

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Japan urges to immediately cease the military actions along the Nagorno Karabakh line of contact, Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yoshida Tomoyuki said in response to the inquiry of Armenpress.

“Japan expresses serious concern about the armed confrontation which has occurred along the contact line of Nagorno Karabakh since September 27 and resulted in the loss of lives including civilians. Japan urges all parties concerned to cease any military actions immediately, exercise maximum self-restraint and resume a dialogue. A final resolution of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan is essential for peace and stability of the Caucasus region”, Tomoyuki said, adding: “Japan fully supports the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs’ mediation efforts to resolve the conflict between the two countries, and expresses its hope for peaceful resolution based on the principles of international law”.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

59 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

