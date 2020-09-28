Erdogan accuses OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries of inaction

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries of inaction, the Turkish media report.

Commenting on the numerous calls of different countries that Turkey, as a member of the OSCE Minsk Group, should show restraint over the Artsakh issue, Erdogan stated that now the NK conflict should be solved once and for all and the Co-Chair countries should not give advice to him on that matter.

“US, Russia and France for nearly 30 years have not managed to solve this problem. And now they all are giving advice”, Erdogan said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

59 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan