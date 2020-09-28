Military releases footage of Artsakh destroying more attacking Azerbaijani military equipment

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Defense Army units carry out successful counter actions in separate sections during the ongoing large-scale operations in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“Fights of various intensity are raging on. Defense Army units carry out successful counter actions in separate sections. The fighting spirit of our servicemen is high”, she said, attaching a video to the post, showing more destructions of the Azerbaijani attacking military equipment by the Artsakh forces.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

59 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan