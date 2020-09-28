Turkish lira registers a record drop after Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish lira has registered a historic record drop on September 28, Reuters reports, stating that the record low is connected with the ongoing military operations launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh.

The Turkish lira weakened 1% against the dollar, equaling to 7.79.

Armenia’s and Azerbaijan’s sovereign dollar bonds recorded a 3-4% decline.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

59 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

