Russia in touch with Turkey over situation in Nagorno Karabakh – Kremlin spokesperson

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The current situation around Nagorno Karabakh is a matter of serious concern for Russia, Russian presidential spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said live on Sputnik News.

“The escalation of the situation is not connected with the attempt to create new difficulties for Russia from outside. The military operations should be immediately stopped. The settlement of the conflict should move to the political and diplomatic field”, Peskov said.

The presidential spokesperson stated that Russia is in touch with Turkey over the current situation in Nagorno Karabakh. “In case of necessity Putin will talk to the Azerbaijani leadership”, he added.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

59 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan