NK conflict cannot be solved by force – Russia Security Council vice chair

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. It’s impossible to solve the Nagorno Karabakh conflict by force, the settlement should be carried out exclusively through political and diplomatic means, Deputy chair of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev said on social media.

“The new phase of escalation in the Nagorno Karabakh conflict zone again led to bloodshed and human losses. The Nagorno Karabakh conflict cannot be solved by force. The settlement must be carried out exclusively with political and diplomatic means”, Medvedev said.

He urged the conflicting sides to calm down, stop the escalation, refrain from military rhetoric, otherwise disaster would be unavoidable.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

31 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

