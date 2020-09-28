As Israel marks Yom Kippur, Azerbaijani airplanes ship “death to Artsakh” from Ovda airbase – report

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The famous Russian-Israeli blogger Alexander Lapshin has expressed regret that Israel is shipping arms to Azerbaijan.

Lapshin reminded that Israel is marking Yom Kippur since yesterday, and during this holiest day commonly all transportation is virtually suspended in Israel, TV and Radio broadcasts are halted and entertainment centers are shut down.

“But even during Yom Kippur yesterday and overnight the Azerbaijani Silk Way airline planes were landing and taking-off at the Ovda airbase in south Israel, bringing death to the peaceful residents of Artsakh,” he said, citing Israeli politician Roman Bronfman.

“Friends, I am ashamed and sorry for what is happening,” Lapshin said on social media.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Artsakh military said on September 28 that a total of 31 Artsakhi troops were killed in action. The battles continue.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan