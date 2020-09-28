Artsakh delivers “devastating” countermeasures to Azeri forces comprising foreign terrorists

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Artsakhi military is countering the attacking Azerbaijani force comprised of Turkish and various terrorist groups at the line of contact, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan’s spokesperson Vahram Poghosyan said on social media.

“Contrary to the Azerbaijani actively spreading disinformation, let me note that the adversary doesn’t have any success at the frontline. The Azerbaijani force – comprised of Turkish and various terrorist groups, is meeting the Defense Army’s harsh and devastating countermeasures,” Poghosyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Artsakh military said on September 28 that a total of 31 Artsakhi troops were killed in action. The battles continue.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan