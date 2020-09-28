International community should take steps to curb also aspirations of Azerbaijan’s ally – Parliament

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s adventurism, carried out by the obvious support of Turkey, is a gross violation of international law and should receive the legal-political assessment of the international community, the statement of the Parliament of Armenia on condemning the military aggression of Azerbaijan against Artsakh says.

The statement has been drafted by MPs of the three parliamentary factions.

Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan introduced the draft statement during the extraordinary session convened today:

“The National Assembly of Armenia strongly condemns the aggression and large-scale armed attack unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh in the morning of September 27, 2020, through which the principle of solving international disputes exclusively through peaceful means has been grossly violated. This acts of crime of the Azerbaijani military-political leadership, including the targeting of civilian settlements with large caliber weapons, non-selective attacks on the civilian population and objects, the aggression in Tavush in July 2020, the constant militaristic and anti-Armenian rhetoric, which aim at cleaning Artsakh from Armenians, once again prove that the leadership of Azerbaijan is a real threat to the existence of the Artsakh-Armenians, to the security of Artsakh, Armenia, the entire Armenian people, as well as the whole region. Thus, all self-defense actions of the Armenian armed forces are directed for neutralizing this danger”, the statement says.

In the statement the Armenian MPs noted that conducting military operations against the civilian population, elderly, children and woman is banned not only by the international law, but also in all civilizations, all global religions. They highlighted that the international community should take practical steps to restrain not only Azerbaijan’s aggression, but also the aspirations of its ally Turkey to intervene in the Artsakh conflict which will lead to the extreme destabilization of the region, creating a direct threat to the international peace and security.

“This adventurism of Azerbaijan, carried out by the obvious support of Turkey, is a gross violation of the international law, which should definitely receive the legal-political assessment of the international community. We urge to call the things as they are, clearly record the aggression being carried out by authoritarian Azerbaijan against the democratic Artsakh, set a line between humanism and hatred.

The National Assembly of Armenia reaffirms that the Armenian side has always remained committed to the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship, at the same time, being the guarantor of the security of Artsakh, will not hesitate to take all necessary measures to protect the security and expression of will to self-determination of the Artsakh-Armenians”.

