Pashinyan’s wife visits Artsakhi residents in Stepanakert bomb shelters

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Armenian PM Nikol Pashinyan’s wife Anna Hakobyan visited residents of the capital city Stepanakert of Artsakh amid the Azerbaijani attacks.

She said she visited several bomb shelters housing women, children and the elderly on September 28.

“I also visited the Stepanakert #1 Boarding School students, who are also in bomb shelters,” she said.

Earlier on September 27, Hakobyan also traveled to the Stepanakert hospital to visit the victims of the attacks.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

The Artsakh military said on September 28 that a total of 31 Artsakhi troops were killed in action.

