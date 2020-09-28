China calls for de-escalation of situation around Nagorno Karabakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The government of China calls on to immediately de-escalate the situation in Nagorno Karabakh and solve the disagreements through dialogue, China’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Wang Wenbin said during a press briefing.

“China believes that maintaining peace and stability in the region is in the interests of all sides, including Armenia and Azerbaijan. We hope the relevant sides will show restraint and will take measures to avoid further escalation of clashes”, the spokesman said. “We hope their disagreements will be solved through political dialogue”.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

31 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan