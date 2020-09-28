‘Appalled at opportunistic involvement of Turkey in this conflict’ – MEP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Member of the European Parliament Lars Patrick Berg condemns the attack of Azerbaijan on Artsakh, stating that the international community should unite to enforce an Azerbaijani withdrawal.

“I completely condemn the unwarranted attacks on Armenia by Azerbaijani military forces over the weekend. I am also appalled at the opportunistic involvement of Turkey in this dispute, especially given Turkey's history of genocide against Armenians. Azerbaijan agreed to a political process overseen by OSCE, but it appears that only Armenia is honouring its commitments. The international community must come together to enforce an Azerbaijani withdrawal, and a return to the internationally agreed negotiations”, the MEP told Armenpress.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

31 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan