Armenia Parliament convenes extraordinary session, condemns Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has convened an extraordinary session.
One issue is on the session agenda: the lawmakers will debate the draft statement on condemning the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27.
Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan
- 16:50 Japan urges to immediately cease military actions along Artsakh line of contact
- 16:45 Erdogan accuses OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair countries of inaction
- 16:24 Azerbaijani forces loose 10 more tanks in major failed offensive attempt against Artsakh
- 16:16 Military releases footage of Artsakh destroying more attacking Azerbaijani military equipment
- 16:12 Turkish F-16s back Azeri attack on Karabakh, Sarkissian says warning of Ottoman Empire's ghost
- 16:05 Pashinyan’s wife visits wounded soldiers in Artsakh
- 16:03 Artsakh’s military says situation under full control, “good possibilities” for developing successes
- 15:38 Numerous representatives of Armenia’s Yazidi community volunteer for departing to Artsakh
- 15:34 Armenia’s healthcare minister visits Artsakh
- 15:32 Turkish lira registers a record drop after Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh
- 15:24 Armenian Parliament adopts statement condemning Azerbaijani military aggression against Artsakh
- 15:20 Russia in touch with Turkey over situation in Nagorno Karabakh – Kremlin spokesperson
- 15:05 CORRECTED: Artsakh military death toll climbs to 58 in Azerbaijani attack
- 15:04 Baku feared 2018 revolutionary wave would reach Azerbaijan – Pashinyan discloses Aliyev’s request
- 15:03 NK conflict cannot be solved by force – Russia Security Council vice chair
- 14:54 Military activities should be immediately stopped: MEPs on Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh
- 14:36 As Israel marks Yom Kippur, Azerbaijani airplanes ship “death to Artsakh” from Ovda airbase – report
- 14:05 Artsakh delivers “devastating” countermeasures to Azeri forces comprising foreign terrorists
- 13:48 Artsakh people fighting against Turkish-Azerbaijani alliance – Armenia MFA
- 13:45 Armenia doesn’t rule out potential new weapons supplies from Russia
- 13:42 International community should take steps to curb also aspirations of Azerbaijan’s ally – Parliament
- 13:31 Pashinyan’s wife visits Artsakhi residents in Stepanakert bomb shelters
- 13:26 "Great number of people" in Armenia volunteer to join armed forces amid Azerbaijani attack - spox
- 13:22 China calls for de-escalation of situation around Nagorno Karabakh
- 13:15 ‘Appalled at opportunistic involvement of Turkey in this conflict’ – MEP
16:23, 09.27.2020
Viewed 4310 times Azerbaijani attacks on Artsakh should be strongly condemned by whole world – Swedish MP
22:46, 09.27.2020
Viewed 3975 times Artsakh's Defense Army captures 11 Azerbaijani armored vehicles
11:46, 09.22.2020
Viewed 3922 times Azerbaijan preparing ground for attack: Egyptian analyst sees Turkey’s handwriting in it
08:33, 09.27.2020
Viewed 3772 times Azerbaijan bombarding Artsakh’s civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city
12:46, 09.27.2020
Viewed 3686 times Armenia declares martial law, mobilization