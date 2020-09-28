Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Armenia Parliament convenes extraordinary session, condemns Azerbaijani aggression on Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian Parliament has convened an extraordinary session.

One issue is on the session agenda: the lawmakers will debate the draft statement on condemning the military aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the Republic of Artsakh on September 27.

 

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





