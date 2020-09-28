Azerbaijan should immediately stop its aggressive actions against Artsakh – Greek MP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Former Foreign Minister of Greece, Member of the Greek Parliament George Katrougalos calls on Azerbaijan to immediately stop the aggressive operations against Artsakh.

“The outbreak of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict threatens the peace of the whole region. Azerbaijan must immediately stop its aggressive actions, and the sides should show self-restraint for resuming the negotiations within the Minsk Group”, the Greek MP said.

He stated that the third forces, such as Turkey, should contribute to returning to dialogue and not escalating the situation.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

31 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan