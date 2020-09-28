Russia calls on external and internal players to show restraint over NK situation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Moscow calls on all external and internal players to show maximum restraint over the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, Russian deputy foreign minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters, reports TASS.

“We call on all external and internal players to show maximum restraint, also in terms of rhetoric. Now it’s important to be maximally cautious for immediately achieving ceasefire and returning the sides to the negotiation table”, he said.

Russia, as a Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, is actively participating in the process since 1991. “We plan to continue the ties with all partners”, the deputy FM said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

31 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

