Armenian banks will continue normal operation during martial law – UBA

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. All banks in Armenia will continue their normal operation during the martial law and have necessary capacities to serve their clients, the Union of Banks of Armenia said in a statement.

“The banking system has sufficient capital and liquidity to serve the economy with necessary financial resources”, the statement said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

31 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan