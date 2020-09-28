Austria together with international community should do everything to stop the war – MP

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Member of Parliament of Austria, Chair of the Austria-Armenia Parliamentary Friendship Group Gudrun Kugler commented on the ongoing Azerbaijani aggression launched against Artsakh, stating that Austria, together with the international community, must do everything possible to immediately stop the war.

“Attacks on ethnic Armenian villages in Nagorno Karabkah, killed citizens, readiness to right in both sides, and Turkey immediately wants to join. A great concern about war”, the Austrian MP said.

She noted that Austria, together with the international community, should do everything possible to immediately stop the war and return to dialogue.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

31 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded in Artsakh from the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan