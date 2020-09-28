Azerbaijan applies TOS multiple rocket launcher against Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Azerbaijani armed forces applied artillery, armored vehicles and TOS multiple rocket launcher at the Artsakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, Armenian defense minister’s spokesperson Shushan Stepanyan said on Facebook.

“During the night the battles continued in different intensity. Early morning the adversary has resumed the offensive by using artillery means, armored equipment, including TOS multiple rocket launcher. The Armenian forces resist the encroachments of the Azerbaijani side and take respective actions, causing huge losses to the adversary both in the manpower and the equipment”, she said.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia and Artsakh declared a martial law and mobilization.

According to the latest data, the Azerbaijani side has suffered nearly 200 human losses as a result of its aggression. The Artsakh side has destroyed a total of 4 Azerbaijani attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks, armored vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan