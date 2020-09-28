Military operations resumed overnight at Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact – army spox

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. Military operations resumed overnight amid the ongoing Azerbaijani attack on Artsakh. Armenian Defense Ministry representative Artsrun Hovhannisyan said on social media that the Artsakh military have significant successes in the operations.

“It’s not calm yet, the battles are ongoing, artillery battles are taking place in some areas. The information issued by the Azerbaijani side about our losses is disinformation,” Hovhannisyan said.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed. A mother and her child were killed in Martuni, Artsakh. Many other civilians were wounded.

As of the latest data, the Artsakh military’s countermeasures destroyed 4 Azeri attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks and armored personnel vehicles, 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment. Around 200 Azerbaijani attacking troops were killed in action.

The Artsakh military said on September 28 that a total of 31 Artsakhi troops were killed in action.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan