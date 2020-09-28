Senator Bob Menendez calls Azerbaijan’s attack on Artsakh an act of aggression supported by Turkey

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. US Senator Bob Menendez strongly condemned Azerbaijan’s attacks on Artsakh.

“I strongly condemn Azerbaijan’s attack on Nagorno Karabakh, yet another act of aggression supported by Turkey. The Trump Administration should suspend security assistance to Azerbaijan and engage through the OSCE Minsk Group to bring about a ceasefire”, the Senator said on Twitter.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military has launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side suffered losses both in its manpower and military equipment.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Armenia declared a martial law and mobilization.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan