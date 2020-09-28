15 more Artsakh troops killed in action amid Azerbaijani offensive

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 28, ARMENPRESS. The Nagorno Karabakh (Artsakh) military says 15 more of its troops have been killed amid the Azerbaijani attack.

Earlier on September 27, the Artsakh military had said that 16 of its servicemen died in the Azeri attempted invasion. More than 100 people are wounded.

Two civilians, a mother and her child, were also killed by Azeri artillery strikes in Martuni, Artsakh.

In the early morning of September 27, the Azerbaijani military launched a massive attack on Artsakh using air force, missiles and tanks. The Azerbaijani artillery strikes targeted civilian settlements, including Stepanakert city, which resulted in several civilians being killed. Schools were also bombed.

As of the latest data, the Artsakh military’s countermeasures destroyed 4 Azeri attacking helicopters, 27 UAVs, 36 tanks and armored personnel vehicles, 2 engineering armored vehicles and 11 armored equipment. Around 200 Azerbaijani attacking troops were killed in action.

