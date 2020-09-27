Artsakh's Defense Army captures 11 Azerbaijani armored vehicles

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. As a result of the counter-attack of the Defense Army of Artsakh, 11 Azerbaijani armored vehicles, including a BMP 3 with full ammunition have been captured by the Defense Army., ARMENPRESS reports spokesperson of MoD Armenia Shushan Stepanyan wrote on her Faceook page.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan