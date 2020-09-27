Turkey also fights against Artsakh – President Arayik Harutyunyan

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. According to the President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan, in addition to Azerbaijan, Turkey also fights against Artsakh, ARMENPRESS reports Harutyunyan said in a briefing.

''Turkey also fights against us. The main modern weapons and ammunitions of Turkey are used – UAVs and airplanes. I am not speaking about mercenaries or volunteers from other countries. Artsakh is fighting relying only on the Defense Army of Artsakh and there can be volunteers only from Armenia'', Harutyunyan said, adding that there is also a decision by the Armenian Government to declare martial law and mobilization.

The President of Artsakh emphasized that the Defense Army successfully fulfils its tasks.

''Yes, we have lost a position, maybe will lose more, but we will definitely occupy positions as well. The outcome of the war is predictable for us, the enemy's plan will be a failure. They have already suffered hundreds of casualties and dozens of military equipment have been destroyed'', Arayik Harutyunyan said.

The Armenian side has destroyed 4 Azerbaijani helicopters, 33 tanks and combat vehicles, 27 UAVs and 2 military engineering vehicles. Azerbaijan has also suffered 200 human losses.

Armenia has reported 16 casualties so far.

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan