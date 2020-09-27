Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   28 September

Nearly 4000 militants from Syria participate in Azerbaijani aggression against Artsakh

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. According to intelligence data, nearly 4000 militants from Syria participate in the military operations unleashed by Azerbaijan against Artsakh. According to verified information, there are 81 victims among the militants, ARMENPRESS was informed from the Armenian United Information Center.





