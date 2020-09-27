Over 30 civilians injured in Artsakh – preliminary information

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. According to preliminary information, over 50 civilian settlements of Artsakh have been targeted, ARMENPRESS reports Human Rights Defender of Artsakh Artak Beglaryan said in a press conference.

‘’We have two victims, the number of the injured are still being clarified. By now we have over 30 civilians injured according to preliminary information. I think this number will increase’’, Beglaryan said, adding that the enemy deliberately targets civilian settlements, since they are located quite far from military facilities.

On September 27 early morning the Azerbaijani military launched a massive cross-border artillery attack on Artsakh, including on civilian settlements. Peaceful settlements are also under bombardment, including the capital city of Stepanakert.

The Azerbaijani side has suffered serious human losses and military equipment, including 3 helicopters, 20 UAVs and 30 tanks. Armenia has reported 16 casualties.

Dozens of civilians in Artsakh were wounded as a result of the Azerbaijani attack. A woman and a child were killed in the Azerbaijani attack.

Editing and Translating by Tigran Sirekanyan