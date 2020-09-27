Consolidation is unconditional guarantee of our victories – President Sarkissian

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 27, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian addressed the Armenian people on September 27 on the occasion of the aggression launched by Azerbaijan against Artsakh, noting that consolidation is the unconditional guarantee of the victories of the Armenian people.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Office of the President, Sarkissian said, ‘’Dear compatriots in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora,

This is another military aggression by Azerbaijan, which is a war against the entire Armenian people. This war is directed against the right of the people of Artsakh to living freely, against having a dignified, peaceful life and future.

I feel deep sorrow for the victims of the large-scale military aggression by Azerbaijan, including a child and a woman’, Armen Sarkissian said, emphasizing that the Defense Army of Artsakh again proved that it’s ready to swiftly reacting to any military operation.

President Sarkissian said that they are expecting adequate reaction from the international community, particularly the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries, international organizations and individuals.

‘’By these steps Azerbaijan overtly shows to the international mediators and international community that it does not wish to settle Artsakh issue through negotiations and foster regional peace and stability, it continues to violate universal values, targets civilians, hospitals and communications.

We hope that the international community will initiate urgent measures to stop the war unleashed by Azerbaijan’’, the President said.

‘’Dear compatriots,

The victory achieved in the Artsakh war (1994 – edit.) is a result of our unity and consolidation, today the preservation of that victory is the sacramental duty of each of us.

The fate of our Motherland depends on us, our unity, solidarity and discipline.

We need to unite.

Consolidation is the unconditional guarantee of our victories. At this moment we have to put aside all the political disagreements and personal confrontations and become a strong back for our Armed Forces.

We have to act together, even if we have different thinking, worldview and ideas.

The capacities and potential of each of us in Armenia, Artsakh and Diaspora should be used for the sake of the Motherland.

God bless our army.

God bless us all. ”

Editing and translating by Tigran Sirekanyan